NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 853 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Invesco by 13.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Invesco by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Invesco by 71.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 249,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 104,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.