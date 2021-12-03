NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

