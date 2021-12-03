NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Repligen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $268.82 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

