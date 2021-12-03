NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 201,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,420. NextCure has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextCure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextCure by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $603,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

