Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 7.1%

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 10.59 and last traded at 10.68. Approximately 40,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 923,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.50.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.