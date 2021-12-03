NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.62 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

