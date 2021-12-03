NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

