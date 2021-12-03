Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock worth $988,158. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

