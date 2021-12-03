Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Nokia has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

