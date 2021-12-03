Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,348,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $282.01. 37,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,814. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.25.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

