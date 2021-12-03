North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares worth $2,286,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

