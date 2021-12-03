North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Dover accounts for approximately 1.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.06% of Dover worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $166.43 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

