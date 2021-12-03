North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 3,298 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares worth $2,286,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

FISV stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

