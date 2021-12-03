Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Purchases $132,600.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.79 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

