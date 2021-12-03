Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $140.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64.

