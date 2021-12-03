Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

