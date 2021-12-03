Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 718 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $316.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.79 and its 200-day moving average is $294.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

