Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

