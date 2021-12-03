Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 382 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.