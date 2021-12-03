Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after buying an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

