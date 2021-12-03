Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.