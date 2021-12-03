Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

