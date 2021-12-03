Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock valued at $700,275,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

