NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Jeffrey Kunin Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) insider Jeffrey Kunin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.54.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

NBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

