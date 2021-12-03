NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.30

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 2779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $212,509.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $281,833.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,101. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,750 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 158.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.