Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $162.11. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.78. Novanta has a 12 month low of $115.58 and a 12 month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

