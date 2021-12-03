Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $943,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 15.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.