Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

