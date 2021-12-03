NULS (NULS) Market Cap Tops $69.95 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and $609.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

