Numeraire Price Tops $41.98 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $41.98 or 0.00076178 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $247.18 million and $33.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00243244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,786 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

