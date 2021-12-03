Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $280,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 213,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,355. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

