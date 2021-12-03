Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $20.90

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $19.79. Nuvalent shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

