Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 49.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

