Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JHAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 3,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

