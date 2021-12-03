Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JHAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 3,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
