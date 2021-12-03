Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $6.81.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
