Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 219,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 349.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.