Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 84,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,745. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

