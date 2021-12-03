Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NEV opened at $15.25 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

