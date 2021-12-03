Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $15.77.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
