Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

