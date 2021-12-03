Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:JPT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

