Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 380,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,061,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

