Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 380,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
