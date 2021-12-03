Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

NYSE NAD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

