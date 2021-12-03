Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 97,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,261. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,641,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,595,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after acquiring an additional 214,655 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 222.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

