Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 97,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,261. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
