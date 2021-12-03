Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JSD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

