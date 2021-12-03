Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JSD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
