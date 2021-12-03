Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:BXMX opened at $14.49 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

