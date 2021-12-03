Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:BXMX opened at $14.49 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
