NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.37

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.37 and last traded at $232.62, with a volume of 41483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.