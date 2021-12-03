Ocean Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $151.46 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $783.90 million and $151.46 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00246727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00086675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars.

