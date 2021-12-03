Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $465.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.10 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

OII stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.