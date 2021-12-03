Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $465.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.10 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
OII stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 3.30.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
