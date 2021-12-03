OKB (OKB) Price Hits $25.98 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $700.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.98 or 0.00047150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00243244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

