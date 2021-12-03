Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

