Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $196.92

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $196.92 and last traded at $199.54, with a volume of 188269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.23.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $414,598.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

